Jon Robinson: Julio Jones “fell into the groove” late in the year

Getty Images

The Titans made a trade for wide receiver Julio Jones last year with the hope that he’d be able to stay healthy and boost their offensive production.

Neither of those things came to pass. Jones was limited to 10 games in the regular season and he only caught 31 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown in those appearances. Five of those catches and his touchdown came in Week 18 and Jones caught six more balls in their playoff loss to the Bengals, which was the focus of General Manager Jon Robinson’s review of the wideout’s season during a Tuesday session with reporters at the Senior Bowl.

“He came and certainly helped us down the stretch,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “He got off to a nice start in Seattle, made a couple of big plays for us, and then fought through some things throughout the course of the season that kept him out of some games, or limited him in some other games. But he fell into the groove at the end of the season and made some plays for us. He’s a consummate pro, works hard, was one of the first guys in the building. He does things the right way, and you can tell why he’s done it for a long time, and why he’ll have a gold jacket one day.”

Jones is signed for $11.5 million in 2022 and the team would not realize any real cap savings by parting ways with him unless they were to designate him a post-June 1 cut. Their feelings about whether the final two games are a sign of things to come will likely dictate the path they take with Jones this offseason.