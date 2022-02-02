Klint Kubiak joins Broncos’ coaching staff

Getty Images

The son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is going back to Denver.

Klint Kubiak will join the Broncos’ staff as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be the primary offensive play caller, but Kubiak will be one of the top offensive assistants.

It’s noteworthy that Hackett, the son of longtime coach Paul Hackett, is hiring Kubiak, who previously worked for his dad in Denver. At a time when former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and alleging discriminatory hiring policies, the Hackett-Kubiak pairing in Denver does little to dispel the perception that the best way to advance in coaching is nepotism.