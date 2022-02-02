Klint Kubiak joins Broncos’ coaching staff

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 2, 2022, 9:34 AM EST
The son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is going back to Denver.

Klint Kubiak will join the Broncos’ staff as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be the primary offensive play caller, but Kubiak will be one of the top offensive assistants.

It’s noteworthy that Hackett, the son of longtime coach Paul Hackett, is hiring Kubiak, who previously worked for his dad in Denver. At a time when former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL and alleging discriminatory hiring policies, the Hackett-Kubiak pairing in Denver does little to dispel the perception that the best way to advance in coaching is nepotism.

  1. At what point is nepotism just familiarity? Ofc you’re going to feel comfortable hiring someone with whom you’ve had previous exposure, or someone you value has had that and can vouch for them Prior experience doesn’t itself have to indicate nepotism or act as proof of any other nefarious intent.

  2. “The Hackett-Kubiak pairing in Denver does little to dispel the perception that the best way to advance in coaching is nepotism.”

    Is it nepotism alone that’s the issue, or would it be okay if nepotism benefited people of color? Furthermore, is there a problem with a non-white coach going out of their way to intentionally hire non-white staff? It’s an insult to any highly qualified candidate regardless of their race.

  3. The Chicago the Blackhawks have 3 Stanley Cups from Stan Bowman. His Dad? Scotty Bowman. Had they looked at it as nepotism, instead of “maybe this guy who has been around hockey and coaching and GM activities his whole life is the best prepared guy out there” they wouldn’t have those cups. To immediately say it’s nepotism is lazy. Does it happen? Sure, but again these kids grow up with this stuff. No one is hiring sons of former coaches who have zero experience. Just stop with the racist division already. Flores sounds to have been screwed by a crooked owner. But it hardly has anything to do with race based on what’s out there. For Flores to now bring the Giants and Broncos into this mess is super unprofessional and will probably be what causes him to get passed over in the future. I know I’d now pass on him. By the way, as a MN Wild fan I detest the Blackhawks.

