Kyle Shanahan wants Trey Lance to take some time off, work on throwing motion before OTAs

Getty Images

The 49ers set the wheels in motion for a quarterback change when they drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year’s draft and the next step of that change is set to take place this offseason.

Jimmy Garoppolo held what amounted to a farewell press conference on Tuesday as he expects to be traded this offseason so that Lance can step into the starting lineup. Before that happens, though, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wants Lance to take his first break from football in a long time.

Shanahan outlined his offseason plans for Lance during his own press conference on Tuesday and it includes some mechanical work once Lance has enjoyed some rest and relaxation.

“With Trey, he needs to take a couple of weeks off,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “He’s been going since pre-draft stuff, getting ready for the Combine, and all that stuff. Trey’s going to take a couple of weeks off, and then go down to Southern California, work with some guys throwing the ball, isolate on that, just his throwing motion, working on that all the time, which I would say 80 percent of the quarterbacks in this league do that.”

Shanahan said it will be good for Lance to “get away from us and just focus on those things” before returning for OTAs that will likely be centered on transitioning him into the starting job.