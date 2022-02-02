Mickey Loomis: Brian Flores informed us of lawsuit after “very impressive” Tuesday interview

Getty Images

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and several other teams concerning hiring practices went public on Tuesday, which is also when Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching vacancy.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis confirmed the interview took place in a media session at the Senior Bowl on Wednesday and he said that Flores informed the team about the lawsuit after the meeting came to an end.

“Very impressive. We had a great interview. It went well,” Loomis said of the interview.

When asked about the league’s hiring practices, Loomis said they should “always look at the process” in order to do a better job, but didn’t have any specific response to the allegations in Flores’ lawsuit.