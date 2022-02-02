NFL must investigate tanking allegations against Dolphins, Browns

The NFL thrives in good times and in bad. The bad times that have suddenly arrived on the NFL’s doorstep may test that reality like nothing ever has.

The league has its first major integrity-of-the-game scandal of the legalized betting era. Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores claims that team owner Stephen Ross offered Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019. Former Browns coach Hue Jackson has made similar claims, and the executive director of Jackson’s foundation claims that she has documentation to show that Jackson, former Browns executive Sashi Brown, current Browns executive Paul DiPodesta, and current G.M. Andrew Berry received bonuses in 2016 and 2017, seasons that culminated in the Browns “earning” the first overall pick in the next draft.

So what will NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell do about this? Will owners, who are supposedly held to the same standard as players (eye roll emoji), be investigated aggressively? Will they be punished, if the facts show that the contentions are true?

Or will the league look the other way, brushing the claims under the rug and/or aggressively denying their accuracy and/or pretending like none of it ever happened?

It may be impossible for the league to do nothing. Congress already has taken action regarding the clumsy coverup of the Washington Football Team toxic workplace investigation. How long until one or more committees send a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking information about the claim that multiple teams TRIED TO LOSE GAMES?

Although the incentive for bad teams to lose games in order to enhance draft status has hidden in plain sight for decades, specific and troubling allegations of ownership acting on that temptation are unprecedented. While it makes sense to take a short-term hit in order to secure a team’s long-term interests (indeed, how much better would the Dolphins be right now if they’d secure the ability to draft Joe Burrow?), it’s jarring to see that an owner allegedly has made the strategic decision to try to lose games, and allegedly has attached a specific and significant financial incentive to it.

In early 2018, before the Supreme Court opened the gambling floodgates, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban freely admitted to tanking in order to enhance draft status in an appearance with Dan Patrick. Cuban was fined $600,000 for his comments. For the NFL, the consequences likely would be far more severe. If it’s proven that Stephen Ross or Jimmy Haslam or any other owner incentivized losing, that owner should immediately be forced to sell.

We’ll see whether the NFL does the right thing. Or whether it does the predictable thing.

42 responses to “NFL must investigate tanking allegations against Dolphins, Browns

  5. Deshone Kizer would drive all the way down the field just fine and then inexplicably throw an interception in his own end zone with no WR within 5 yards of the ball. 10 times in the 2017 season. Yes an investigation is warranted.

  6. NFL has “no comment”? Browns and Fins should be in the firing line for stealing their fans hard earned dollars and efforting “lose for payment” schemes. This is the “tip of the iceberg”, the NFL is on notice.

  9. I attended a game. Yeah, one of those games that The Dolphins tanked and I want my money refunded!!!! I think they played the Cincinnati Reds!

  12. I call BS on any allegation Huey makes. I cannot believe that coaches that are paid millions of dollars, are going to be swayed by a measly hundred grand per loss. you win someone will eventually pay you more.

  13. They’ll do the predictable thing: “Tut, tut, nothing to see. It has been handled internally.”

  14. Wait, I thought Flores said he was canned because the Dolphins are racists. Now it’s because he is a champion for the integrity of the game? The goalposts are moving. Hell hath no fury like an under-qualified multi-millionaire scorned.

  16. Someone needs to investigate the Vikings. Their coaches haven’t won a SB in 60 years. How much is paid out each year for not winning it all?

  17. In the world of legalized gambling this is a no no. Please force Ross to sell the team. He’s incompetent. Hello Jeff Bezos…

  18. So what can and should The NFL do?

    If proven, the NFL has the ability to:

    Fine teams
    -Likely but highly insufficient outcome.

    Take draft picks
    -The Broncos shouldn’t get comfortable picking 11 times.
    -The Giants should be stripped of 1 of their 2 1st rd picks.

    Void contracts
    -players have had contracts voided. In theory, they could decide to not approve Hackett and Daboll contracts, tell them to start the searches over. Had either team hired Quinn, they’d have an argument they hired most qualified coach. Do they have to hire most qualified or can they hire whoever they like? Quinn and Frazier are more qualified than Flores but Hackett and Daboll are not even close.

    Remove owners
    -Unlikely and complicated process but Miami and Cleveland ownership shouldn’t feel too comfortable

  19. Make sure the investigation starts in about 1990 ’cause these teams’ve been tanking for the past 30 years.

  20. So is there any documentation that the owners incentivized the coaches to lose games? Paying a bonus at the end of the year is at the sole discretion of the owners – and is not the same as telling the coaches before or during the season to lose as many games as possible.

    Without proof, its all speculation. I dont see anyone offering emails, letters, video, etc proving that they were told to do this. I think that if such proof exists it would be difficult for the league to not respond. But allegations without corroborating proof could also be seen as sour grapes by former employees.

  21. I think fans who paid money for these games should sue them. People pour in their hard earned money for tickets, merchandise, food, parking, etc. To root for a team they understand isnt very good, but that they simply love, a game they love.. and are under the assumption these guys are doing their best top to bottom, players, coaches, executives, to give them the best product they can.

    Well if that “contract” is violated, these people should be compensated.

  22. Just curious, tanking is certainly a repulsive activity, but is it actually against the rules? A team that does it has to live with their result and we have seen results are not necessarily what they wanted.

  23. There is also the gambling aspect. Someone close to the org knows the inevitable result of the upcoming game and places big bets on the outcome at various casinos or online apps and voila – losing is winning.

  25. They should investigate my Patriots as well. What else can explain giving up 7 TDs in 7 possessions to the Bills?

  27. I have a feeling once all the allegations are out in the open it’ll be painfully obvious the Bears have been trying to win this whole time.

  29. This is what Miami needs to rid itself of Stephen Ross.

    Adios. That’s what happens when a Jets fan buys the Fins.

  30. They should go back to the Colts SUCK FOR LUCK tank job too…. It’s OBVIOUS THERE that’s exactly what happened!!!!!
    FINALLY, it looks like a TRUE INVESTIGATION into the integrity of the game & a team trying to get a TRUE COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE is going to have to take place, not some moronic trumped up BS like
    #defltategate was or even #spygate was for that matter….. gonna be watching this one with some interest!!!!!

  31. Im fine if they are not investigated. Thats the risk you take and why they call it gambling.

    It happens in all sports whether for better position draft wise or for monitoring player workload.

    Get over it. In the end it is for benefit of the team in the long run for the most part.

  32. This seems more significant than BountyGate on the integrity of the game. Bonuses to lose games.

  33. I am a big time Dolphins fan and have been for more than 40 yrs. But even I have to say that this warrants a full blown and exhaustive investigation into payment for tanking. I’ll even go so far as to say that Stephen Ross is the worst owner in the NFL. He needs to sell this team to someone who actually cares about football.

  34. That worm Goodell repeatedly said it was for the “integrity of the game” when explaining Tom Brady’s Deflategate suspension. If it truly means that much to him,he should throw those owners out of the league. Here’s betting he won’t, and will concoct some talking point so they skate.

  35. I can fix tanking in the NFL tomorrow. Stop giving worse teams better draft picks. They are worse because they have failed in an equitable system. Why should they get rewarded? Just set up a rotational system. Over 32 years everyone gets the top pick once, and in round 2 it is reversed. If you pick 1st overall, your next pick is 64. If you pick 32nd, you also get 33. You will know years in advance when you pick, so trading draft picks becomes much more certain as well.

    Honestly, why should the Rams and Bengals be punished for being successful in a system with a salary cap and revenue sharing? Why should Jacksonville be rewarded for losing? Let’s just change how we set up the whole thing. Competitive issues solved.

  36. How much did these owners pocket in incentives through players contracts that were not met do to the tanking? How many players were cheated potentially million dollar paydays for the teams to tank?

  37. Many times I find myself in disagreement with Florio but not this time. Getting paid to lose is as serious as it comes for the NFL. They immediately must adopt a policy of “banned from the league for life” for anybody paying or being paid to lose. Period.

  38. Trust me on this one: No one is more credible than Hue Jackson. Just adk “Can’tMiss” Cody Kessler

  39. Wake up people, this has been happening for a long time in ALL professional sports. And I wouldn’t believe anything Hue Jackson says about anything…!!!

  40. How about a class action suit from season ticket holders for purposely losing?

    Or a class action suit from people who lost money betting on them?

