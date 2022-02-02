Pro Bowl to use “spot and choose” for kickoffs at start of halves

Getty Images

The Ravens proposed the “spot and choose” change to overtime procedures last year and it was not approved, but it could come up for discussion again this offseason and it will be getting a test run at this week’s Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced that “spot and choose” will be used at the start of both halves in the game. In the first half, the winner of the coin toss will either choose where to spot the ball or whether to start on offense or defense at a spot of the other team’s choosing. The spot will be chosen before either team decides on whether they’ll take possession.

In the second half, the loser of the coin flip will get the same option the winner enjoyed to start the game. There would be another coin toss should overtime be necessary, although we’re guessing everyone involved will go out of their way to make sure it won’t be necessary.

The last Pro Bowl in 2020 also eliminated kickoffs and gave teams the option of trying a 4th-and-15 play in lieu of an onside kick. If they didn’t take that option, the ball was automatically placed on the 25-yard-line of the receiving team.

That will remain the case after any scoring plays in this Sunday’s game.