Raiders hire Champ Kelly as assistant G.M.

The Raiders announced the hiring of Dave Ziegler as their General Manager earlier this week and they announced the hiring of a top lieutenant for him on Wednesday.

Champ Kelly will be the team’s assistant G.M. Kelly spent the last seven seasons with the Bears and was their assistant director of player personnel for the last five of those seasons.

Kelly interviewed with both the Bears and the Raiders during their General Manager searches this year.

Before working for the Bears, Kelly spent eight seasons with the Broncos. He worked with Ziegler and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in Denver during that run, so he’s joining familiar faces in his new role with Las Vegas.