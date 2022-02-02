Report: Jalen Hurts having ankle surgery Wednesday

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts dealt with an ankle injury in the second half of the regular season and his offseason will include some rehab related to that injury.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hurts will be having surgery on his ankle on Wednesday. He is expected to be ready to go in time to take part in organized team activities and the rest of the team’s offseason program.

Hurts missed one game because of the injury — Gardner Minshew quarterbacked the Eagles to a win over the Jets — but returned to start three more regular season games and the team’s playoff loss to the Buccaneers. He was less effective as a runner in those games than he’d been earlier in the season, but the Eagles won all three of the regular season contests in order to book their playoff berth.

For the season, Hurts completed 61 percent of his passes for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also running for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. General Manager Howie Roseman said after the loss to Tampa that Hurts heads into next season as the team’s starter.