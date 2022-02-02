Report: Jim Harbaugh tells Michigan he’s staying

Getty Images

He wasn’t present for national signing day. He’ll be present for all the other days, apparently.

Michigan alumnus Adam Schefter reports that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh informed the school after interviewing with the Vikings that he’ll be returning to coach the Wolverines in 2022. Michigan reportedly is “elated” by the news.

Harbaugh reportedly had planned to take the job in Minnesota. There were questions as to whether the Vikings wanted him. Some thought he needed to win the job during the interview with ownership.

Apparently, Harbaugh did not.

It’s unfortunate, given that new Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked with Harbaugh for two years and wanted to work with Harbaugh again. Yes, Jim is a different kind of guy. But he’s been successful at every stop — and he has 19 years of head-coaching experience. Of the other candidates the Vikings currently are considering, only one (Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris) has head-coaching experience, and he definitely doesn’t have 19 years of it.

Harbaugh wanted to return to the NFL. He’ll likely want to return next year. If/when he does and if he does well, the Vikings will have to deal with the fact that they had their chance to hire him, and they passed on it.