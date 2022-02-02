Report: NFL will investigate the cash-for-tanking allegation against Stephen Ross

Getty Images

On Tuesday, the NFL declared that the claims made by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores are without merit. On Wednesday, the NFL decided that at least one of the claims have sufficient merit to justify an investigation.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that the NFL “will investigate the specific allegations that Brian Flores has made concerning Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100,000 per-loss incentives in 2019 to gain a better draft position.” Other potential rules violations also will be investigated.

Earlier today, the NFL-owned media conglomerate reported that an unnamed witness has corroborated the claim by Flores that Ross made the financial offer. If the allegation is true, Ross should be forced to sell. He also could be prosecuted for violating the federal Sports Bribery Act.