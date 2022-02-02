Reports: Vikings expect to hire Kevin O’Connell after Super Bowl

Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh informed the Vikings he is staying at the University of Michigan. That forced the Vikings to look elsewhere.

They now are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, according to multiple reports. The Vikings cannot make the hire official until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham were the other two finalists.

O’Connell, 36, had a virtual interview with the Vikings on Jan. 21 and an in-person interview Jan. 31. He also had two interviews with the Texans, and the Jaguars were interested in interviewing him but had to wait until after the Super Bowl.

O’Connell is in the second year with the Rams.

He was a member of the 49ers coaching staff in 2016 and overlapped that season with new Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. O’Connell also has worked for the Browns and Washington.