Washington Commanders is the football team’s new official name

Getty Images

The NFL team in Washington has a new name: Washington Commanders.

The team, which briefly changed its name to Football Team after decades of criticism for using a dictionary-defined racial slur as its name, will be known as the Commanders going forward.

The team was hoping for a major announcement this morning, although the cat had already been let out of the bag by Joe Theismann, as well as others who did some sleuthing and found evidence that the Commanders name was coming.

Owner Dan Snyder previously vowed that he would “NEVER” change the franchise’s name, but Snyder has been pilloried by criticism for all kinds of mismanagement of the franchise, and he decided the name was a fight he simply couldn’t sustain any longer.

And now it’s official, the team is called the Washington Commanders.