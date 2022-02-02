Who will the Jaguars hire?

Getty Images

Of the nine head-coaching vacancies in the current cycle, none has been more confusing than the one in Jacksonville. So where does it currently stand?

Good question.

Not long ago, signs were pointing squarely toward Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. At one point last week, long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki said that Leftwich and Cardinals executive were heading to Jacksonville as a coach-G.M. package deal. That never happened, but the Jaguars also never disputed the claim.

Current scuttlebutt in league circles points to Leftwich out and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson in, with G.M. Trent Baalke staying put.

Nothing is official. And confusion still lingers. At the center of it is Baalke, whose presence has (per multiple sources) prompted multiple candidates to not pursue the job.

Whatever the Jaguars do, they need someone who will work well with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. His first season was wasted. Without good coaching, he won’t reach his potential.

So what will happen? Time will tell. But it’s taking a lot of time, and there’s currently no telling where it will end up.