49ers TE coach/assistant head coach Jon Embree won’t be back next season

The 49ers are parting ways with a longtime member of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

According to multiple reports, tight ends coach/assistant head coach Jon Embree will not return for the 2022 season. Former NFL player and current SiriusXM NFL Radio host Solomon Wilcots reported that Embree was asked to take a 60 percent pay cut.

Embree joined the Niners as part of Shanahan’s first staff in 2017 and helped develop fifth-round pick George Kittle into one of the league’s best at the position over the last five seasons.

Before joining the 49ers, Embree was a position coach with the Buccaneers, Bears, Chiefs, and Washington. He also spent two seasons as the head coach at the University of Colorado.