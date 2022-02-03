Agent: Lions held sham interview with Teryl Austin before hiring Matt Patricia

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2022, 2:19 PM EST
NFL: DEC 31 Packers at Lions
Getty Images

One of the claims made by Brian Flores in the lawsuit he filed this week was that the Giants interviewed him for their head coaching job to satisfy the Rooney Rule after they’d already decided to hire Brian Daboll.

The agent for Steelers defensive backs coach Teryl Austin contends the Lions did the same thing with his client before hiring Matt Patricia in 2018. Agent Eric Metz told the Associated Press that General Manager Bob Quinn had already decided on Patricia before the interview with Austin, who had been the team’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, took place.

“Bob Quinn knew he was hiring Matt Patricia and used Teryl to comply with the Rooney Rule,” Metz said. “Didn’t work out well for the Lions. Never should’ve fired Jim Caldwell.”

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports Quinn did not respond to a message and that the Lions declined to comment.

Austin didn’t comment on that interview, but said that after having 11 head coaching interviews that he “can tell when one was just an (expletive) interview and I could tell when I was really in it.” He said that it is difficult to go into an interview with the impression that “you’re fighting an uphill battle” and said he thinks that’s something that needs to change in the future.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Agent: Lions held sham interview with Teryl Austin before hiring Matt Patricia

  2. Jim Caldwell with the Lions:

    36-28 record
    3 winning seasons
    2 playoff seasons
    9 wins per season

    Lions the past 20 years without Caldwell:
    77-194-2 record
    1 winning season
    1 playoff season
    4.5 wins per season

    The Lions should be building a statue to Caldwell for being able to win in Detroit. Instead his punishment is being fired and still not getting a job offer 5 years and counting.

  3. If only they can force the horrible Ford family to sale the Lions…. If the ownership changed in Detroit than I’d bet they would be in the SB in the next couple years.

  4. sadfanofthelions nailed it. I’m hoping Caldwell get the Jacksonville or Miami job.

  5. Rooney Rule is almost 20 years old now. So many of these “SHAM” interviews have happened over the years. Interesting that most fans know the interviews aren’t legit at the time. It seems so obvious but the coaches take them anyway. Guess the coaches need that exposure to be a serious future candidate.

  6. My opinion is that Teryl Austin interview was a sham. Bob Quinn was friends with Matt Patricia from their days in New England and wanted to set up the same system in Detroit. The Lions made the interview so they would not get in trouble like they did with Steve Mariucci. This being said I do think the lions are better than the rest of the league in the past 8 years with identifying and hiring minority candidates for leadership positions.

  7. So in essence, if every African American candidate can now claim a Rooney rule interview is a sham, I guess it’s time to get rid of the Rooney rule.

    Besides, it might literally be labelled unconstitutional in coming months.

  8. The Rooney Rule needs to go away & be replaced with something else that works. The draft incentive for promotion was a good start. I wonder if a front office/coaching CAP could be instituted? It would perhaps have top & bottom limits fiscally and perhaps be alleviated or enhanced in percentage by minority representation.

    This isn’t a real easy issue to correct if the owners really don’t want to fix it. The good old boy network will remain as long as the good old boys control the system.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.