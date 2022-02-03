Agent: Lions held sham interview with Teryl Austin before hiring Matt Patricia

Getty Images

One of the claims made by Brian Flores in the lawsuit he filed this week was that the Giants interviewed him for their head coaching job to satisfy the Rooney Rule after they’d already decided to hire Brian Daboll.

The agent for Steelers defensive backs coach Teryl Austin contends the Lions did the same thing with his client before hiring Matt Patricia in 2018. Agent Eric Metz told the Associated Press that General Manager Bob Quinn had already decided on Patricia before the interview with Austin, who had been the team’s defensive coordinator for four seasons, took place.

“Bob Quinn knew he was hiring Matt Patricia and used Teryl to comply with the Rooney Rule,” Metz said. “Didn’t work out well for the Lions. Never should’ve fired Jim Caldwell.”

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports Quinn did not respond to a message and that the Lions declined to comment.

Austin didn’t comment on that interview, but said that after having 11 head coaching interviews that he “can tell when one was just an (expletive) interview and I could tell when I was really in it.” He said that it is difficult to go into an interview with the impression that “you’re fighting an uphill battle” and said he thinks that’s something that needs to change in the future.