Andrew Janocko is expected to be the Bears quarterbacks coach

Developing quarterback Justin Fields is going to be a priority for the Bears heading into next season and the team has reportedly settled on the coach who will be working directly with Fields this year.

According to multiple reports, the Bears are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as their new quarterbacks coach. Janocko served in the same role with the Vikings last year and filled multiple roles on Minnesota’s staff after being hired in 2015.

Janocko played quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh while he was in college and Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was a graduate assistant at the school in 2010.

The Bears are also expected to hire Tyke Tolbert as their wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator and Chris Morgan as their offensive line coach.