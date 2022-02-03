Bears announce Andrew Janocko, Tyke Tolbert, David Overstreet II hirings

Getty Images

The Bears confirmed a pair of previously reported additions to their coaching staff on Thursday and they added another name to Matt Eberflus’ staff as well.

The team confirmed that they have hired Andrew Janocko as their quarterbacks coach and Tyke Colbert as their wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. They also announced that they have hired David Overstreet II as an assistant defensive backs coach.

Janocko was the Vikings quarterbacks coach last year and Tolbert spent the last four seasons coaching the Giants’ wide receivers. Both men will be involved with helping Justin Fields find success throwing the ball next season.

Overstreet spent the last four years working with Eberflus on the Colts’ defensive staff. He was a quality control coach for three years and moved up to assistant defensive backs coach in 2021. He is the son of the late David Overstreet, who chose the CFL after the Dolphins made him first-round pick in 1981 and joined Miami for the 1983 season. He died in a 1984 car accident.