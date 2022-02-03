Bengals to practice indoors at University of Cincinnati this week

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of the few remaining teams in the NFL to not have their own indoor practice facility. They’re the only such team in a cold weather city.

While the team was happy to continue practicing outdoors ahead of chilly playoff games against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, and Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs on the road, the preparation for the Super Bowl will indeed move indoors with the held of the local college team.

Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals will be practicing indoors at the University of Cincinnati this week with sub-freezing temperatures forecast in the area through Saturday.

Their opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, also don’t have an indoor facility. However, they have gone to practice indoors at SoFi Stadium when high winds and other weather have caused for a change of plans. Los Angeles also isn’t expected to see freezing temperatures anytime before kickoff.

It’s the right decision by the Bengals to go inside this week. The game will be played in benign conditions in L.A. and practicing through precipitation and freezing conditions isn’t going to do anything to help the team prepare for the game ahead.