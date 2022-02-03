Bengals will travel to L.A. on Tuesday

Getty Images

In pre-pandemic years, teams traveling to the Super Bowl would have to arrive in time to take part in the Monday media night festivities in the host city but the in-person aspect of that event has been called off for the second straight year.

That will have no impact on the Rams because they’re already in Los Angeles, but it will give the Bengals a little extra time in Cincinnati. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Thursday that the team will be flying to California on Tuesday.

Once they arrive, the Bengals will start their typical practice week schedule on Wednesday.

“We’re putting our plan in this week, and if you have anything you need to tweak next week, that’s great,” Taylor said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The Bengals will practice at UCLA’s Drake Stadium once they’re in Los Angeles.