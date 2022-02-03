Report: Broncos interview Jason Simmons for defensive coordinator job

Getty Images

The Broncos have interviewed Panthers secondary coach/passing game coordinator Jason Simmons for their defensive coordinator job, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Denver also is interested in Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver. The Broncos cannot talk to Evero until after the Super Bowl.

Simmons was the Packers’ secondary coach in 2019 when Nathaniel Hackett was in his first season as the Packers’ offensive coordinator. Hackett recently became the Broncos’ new head coach.

Simmons, 45, spent nine seasons in Green Bay after his playing career ended. He was an administrative assistant for four seasons before moving into coaching.

The Panthers hired him before the 2020 season.

The Cowboys interviewed Simmons for their defensive coordinator job before the 2021 season. They hired Dan Quinn.