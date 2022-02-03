Chargers hire Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator

Getty Images

The Chargers badly need to improve on special teams, and they’ve hired the coach they hope is up to the task.

Ryan Ficken will be the Chargers’ new special teams coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ficken was the Vikings’ special teams coordinator last year and has spent the last 15 years in Minnesota, previously serving as an assistant special teams coach, as well as a wide receivers coach and running backs coach.

Last year the Chargers’ special teams were among the worst in the league, particularly on field goals and punts. The good news for the Chargers is that special teams play is inconsistent from year to year, and a team that struggles on special teams one year often excels the next. Ficken may benefit from that.