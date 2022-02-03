Damon Arnette accused of pointing gun at valets, possession of cocaine

Getty Images

Details of former Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette‘s arrest in Las Vegas last Friday came to light with the release of a report by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday.

Arnette was booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying or concealing a gun without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of a class two level controlled substance after an incident at the Park MGM. Per the report, via Sabrina Schnur of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Arnette is accused of pointing his gun at valets who didn’t give him his car.

Witnesses said Arnette threw his ticket away and refused to show identification when asked and, per the report, video shows Arnette pointing a handgun at employees before getting in the vehicle. Arnette denied pulling the gun, but one was found in the car along with ammunition, 1.8 grams of suspected cocaine, and 13.5 ounces of marijuana.

Arnette was a 2020 first-round pick by the Raiders, but he was released after video surfaced of him threatening someone with a gun. He signed a future contract with the Chiefs after the end of the season, but they cut him after Friday night’s arrest.