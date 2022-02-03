Jaguars announce hiring of Doug Pederson as head coach

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced the hiring of Doug Pederson as their newest head coach.

Pederson joins the Jaguars after a five-year run as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles that included a Super Bowl title in 2017. Pederson did not coach last season and is replacing Urban Meyer in the position with the Jaguars.

“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship. I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “But what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League. It’s exactly what out players deserve. Nothing less. Combine this with his acumen on the offensive side of the ball, and you have why I am proud to name Doug Pederson the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. I know our fans will warmly welcome Doug and his family to Duval and I personally look forward to having Doug as part of everything we envision for the team, downtown and community in the years ahead.”

Pederson’s top task in Jacksonville will be making Trevor Lawrence successful. Last year’s No. 1 pick had a shaky first campaign with the Jaguars as Meyer imploded in his leadership of the team, leading to a mid-season dismissal. Lawrence threw just 12 touchdowns with a league-high 17 interceptions as the Jaguars managed only a 3-14 record.

Pederson managed to win a Super Bowl in Philadelphia with a backup quarterback in Nick Foles taking over seamlessly for an injured and previously thriving Carson Wentz during the 2017 season. While his tenure with the Eagles didn’t end on a high note, Pederson’s track record with quarterbacks would have been among his top selling points to the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have another No. 1 overall pick this spring to help bolster the talent lever around Lawrence as well.

“Let’s get to work💪🏼 – Welcome to #DUUUVAL ! Great days ahead,” Lawrence wrote on his Twitter account Thursday night.