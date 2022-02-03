Jerry Jones: History with Randy Gregory “will serve us well” heading into free agency

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in Mobile, Alabama to check out draft prospects at the Senior Bowl, but he’s also keeping an eye on the team’s impending free agents.

One of those players is defensive end Randy Gregory. The 2015 second-round pick has missed big chunks of time with suspensions since entering the league, but the Cowboys have brought him back each time and Jones said on Wednesday that he thinks that history will be a plus to the team’s bid to hold onto Gregory this offseason

“Knowing our time together and some of the pluses and some of the times that we’ve had to work through and some of the not-so-fun things, that will serve us well,” Jones said, via the team’s website.

Gregory had six sacks, 17 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 12 games for the Cowboys this season.