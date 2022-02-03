Joe Burrow: Pinky injury is something I’ll deal with until the end of the season

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with an injury to his pinky since Cincinnati’s Week 13 loss to the Chargers.

Burrow didn’t miss any time after dislocating the finger in that game and it hasn’t seemed to affect his performance. He did lead the club to three straight wins to clinch the AFC North in the regular season. And now he’s led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI.

In a Thursday press conference, Burrow said his pinky is “something I’ll be dealing with the rest of the season until I give it a break.”

“It doesn’t bother me throwing the football anymore,” Burrow said, via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But I still notice it doing everyday things.”

In three postseason games, Burrow’s completed 69 percent of his passes or 842 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.