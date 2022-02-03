John Elway responds to “false and defamatory claims” made by Brian Flores

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2022, 1:25 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Chargers
The NFL is on the offensive, when it comes to the claims made by Brian Flores.

Former Broncos G.M. and current Broncos personnel advisor John Elway has issued a statement in response to the allegations made about the team in the Flores lawsuit.

“While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” Elway said in a statement issued on Thursday. “I took Coach Flores very seriously as a candidate for our head coaching position in 2019 and enjoyed our three-and-a-half hour interview with him. Along with the rest of our group, I was prepared, ready and fully engaged during the entire interview as Brian shared his experience and vision for our team. . . . It’s unfortunate and shocking to learn for the first time this week that Brian felt differently about our interview with him.

“For Brian to make an assumption about my appearance and state of mind early that morning was subjective, hurtful and just plain wrong. If I appeared ‘disheveled,’ as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us. . . . I interviewed Brian in good faith, giving him the same consideration and opportunity as every other candidate for our head coaching position in 2019.”

At paragraph 21 of the complaint, Flores made this allegation about his 2019 interview with the Broncos: “John Elway, President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Ellis and others, showed up an hour late to the interview. They looked completely disheveled, and it was obvious that they had [been] drinking heavily the night before. It was clear from the substance of the interview that Mr. Flores was interviewed only because of the Rooney Rule, and that the Broncos never had any intention to consider him as a legitimate candidate for the job. Shortly thereafter, Vic Fangio, a white man, was hired to be the Head Coach of the Broncos.”

The presence of the word “defamatory” in Elway’s statement raises the question of whether Elway is considering suing Flores for defamation. The strong Wednesday night statement from Dolphins owner Stephen Ross created a similar perception.

22 responses to “John Elway responds to “false and defamatory claims” made by Brian Flores

  2. Ruh roh raggy….. Could it be they are calling Flores’ bluff? Not looking good for Flores, especially if Ross and Elway counter sue.

  6. Can anyone believe anybody about this mess? Only time will tell the answer. As a Dolphin fan from day one this is another sorry day in fish country> Bill

  7. Almost 60% of NFL players are black yet just 1 head coach and zero black NFL owners. The NFL can circle the PR wagons but that does not change the facts.

  8. If every member of the Broncos interview team has original notes in chronological order of every response (as claimed), Flores case will be weakened overall.

  9. At the time Vic Fangio was regarded as possibly the best def coach in the league. Hard to prove his hire was based on color unless you have emails etc proving otherwise.

  10. Flores is going to need some serious proof. I can’t believe his attorney allowed him to make a statement like that about Elway’s appearance and allegations about hi drinking. The big guns are lining up on Flores

  11. All speculation. I mean Flores’ argument holds no merit considering he was interviewing to replace Van Joseph who is black as the former broncos coach. Sounds like a bitter man who wants to go all scorched earth.

  14. They’re trying to scare Flores. He needs to be able to provide some evidence, even just testimony from others that Elway or others in the group appeared drunk, smelled drunk, etc.

  15. YIKES! Flores really opened a can of worms this time. Here’s the thing, should there be more black HC? Sure. But to go to court and prove RACISM is the reason you didn’t get the job? That’s a tough case to prove. Owners have favorites going into interviews all the time.

  16. People with long histories in this league have a right to defend themselves and fight back. Good for Elway.

  If I appeared 'disheveled,' as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us. . . .

    Elway just admitted what Flores claims he saw was true, as he volunteers the reason he may have appeared disheveled. He further explains why to be based on travel & another interview. Begs the question, why the poor planning? You had to know before hand about the other interview and the travel involved. Sounds like the ‘dog ate my homework.’ Space it out so you’re not rushing in on short order.

    The drinking part was not addressed, but sounds like “boys night out” to me. Of course they drank the night before. How does Flores know that without being there? Could they have reeked of alcohol so much that anyone could tell or did they not shower & clean up prior? That what it sounds like. Maybe not.

    The part about being an hour late should be corroborated somewhere. I’m betting Flores made contemporaneous phone calls or texts to back him up. Stay tuned.

  19. All these people using “false and defamatory”… if that’s the case I wonder if any of these people will counter sue? My guess is nope, because even if not everything is 100% true they all know there is elements of truth to it all.

  20. Denver just had Vance Joseph as their head coach, so they have shown they are willing to hire a black head coach if they thought he would help them win. Miami Dolphins during Flores 3 years had a black head coach and a black GM. And the word is that the blank GM was the one who wanted Flores gone.

  21. qdog112 says:
    February 3, 2022 at 1:46 pm
    If I appeared 'disheveled,' as he claimed, it was because we had flown in during the middle of the night — immediately following another interview in Denver — and were going on a few hours of sleep to meet the only window provided to us. . . .

    Elway just admitted what Flores claims he saw was true, as he volunteers the reason he may have appeared disheveled. He further explains why to be based on travel & another interview. Begs the question, why the poor planning?

    ———————-
    Disheveled from a long flight is different than being drunk, so Flores claim is backed up. The reason for the tight schedule was because a lot of these coaches were still coaching in the playoffs and the windows of opportunity to interview them are very small

  22. He further explains why to be based on travel & another interview. Begs the question, why the poor planning?

    It wasn’t poor planning, it was the ONLY window BF game them. Read closer next time, says it right there in Elways statement.

