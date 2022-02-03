JuJu Smith-Schuster: Cowboys’ facility is “amazing,” Steelers are working on wooden locker rooms

February 3, 2022
JuJu Smith-Schuster is, for now, still a Steeler. But he’s expecting to hit free agency next month, and he’s letting the Steelers know he thinks they should step up their game in more than just the contract they offer him.

Smith-Schuster was at the Cowboys’ facility to shoot a commercial this week, and he raved about the “amazing” work environment that Cowboys players had, and then said the Steelers have a long way to go before they’re in the same class.

“It’s unbeatable,” Smith-Schuster said of the Cowboys’ facility, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms. And over here, it’s very prestige. Oh, they’ll definitely hear this. I want them [the Steelers] to hear this.”

The Steelers surely will hear that, and it may lead them to decide not to make a competitive contract offer to keep Smith-Schuster. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has said he wants players to feel like volunteers, not hostages, and if Smith-Schuster doesn’t like the facilities in Pittsburgh, the Steelers may decide it’s better if he leaves.

  2. Or maybe they will hear it as valid criticism and consider trying to catch up to their competition. Stooge.

  3. Antonio Brown 2.0
    He is already telegraphing what type of locker room cancer he will be.

  4. That’s great! The Cowboys have a billion dollar facility meanwhile the Steelers have won 2 Superbowls since Dallas last sniffed one.

  5. Oh, sweet Juju… How the Steelers wish you learned how to beat press coverage, get vertical, and separate down the field. Not only did you do none of those things, you corrupted a supremely more talented version of yourself in Claypool.

  8. He’s a good #2. As soon as he became the #1, he did absolutely nothing. He’s not worth a long term contract. And certainly not worth primary receiver money.

  9. Now explain this to me like I’m a five year old – what difference does a locker room make if you are a professional athlete? Apparently a beautiful locker room has done nothing to make the Dallas football team able to win a playoff game!

  10. So you didnt get the contract offers you expected last offseason and instead went back to the Steelers and now after a poor season you bash their facilities? I guess teams must have taken his mind into consideration when not trying to sign him last yr

  13. No teams should sign this guy just by those comments alone. Total diva and nothing to back it up although still a young guy.

  16. It always amazes me (clearly a knock on me) how athletes like this speak publicly when they’re in a position of need. He has no contract beyond this year and although I hope he is financial stable, he wants to get paid to play football next year behind. How does such a person not understand they’re ‘auditioning’ for other potential future employers and their behavior matters, more importantly can negatively affect that next opportunity financially.

    Bunch of morons. I need to not be surprised

  17. Grit is why Steelers win and nice palaces are why Cowboys are “stars” who fold when the pressure is high.

  18. He knows if he plays for dallas he’ll have triple the tik-tok followers. That’s probably his main concern.

  19. Like nobody else here would choose an office with no AC over one that has air conditioning. Same idea, different budget.

  20. Love all the Steelers fans crowing on here when Cowboys are clearly the better team right now. But yes, keep bragging about what your team used to do.

  22. JuJu is not a #1 receiver, and as a #2 receiver, he’s whiny and unproductive. Guy needs to grow up.

  fivechampionships says:
    February 3, 2022 at 5:20 pm
    Love all the Steelers fans crowing on here when Cowboys are clearly the better team right now. But yes, keep bragging about what your team used to do.

    6 15 Rate This
    ———————————————

    The Cowboys are sitting at home after round one just like Pittsburgh. Also, the Cowboy fans are the one that hang on to the past. Last Superbowl is on VHS. Probably want to pick a better battle point.

