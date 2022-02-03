JuJu Smith-Schuster “most likely” hitting free agency next month

Getty Images

After the Steelers lost to the Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said that he would like to return to the Steelers for “another four years” but it doesn’t sound like he expects any deal to happen before the start of the new league year.

Smith-Schuster was at the Cowboys facility on Wednesday to film a commercial with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and told reporters at a press conference that he is “most likely” going to hit the market as an unrestricted free agent next month. Smith-Schuster did the same last year, but wound up returning to the Steelers on a one-year deal.

While Smith-Schuster wasn’t ruling anything out in Pittsburgh, he did note the “very prestige” surroundings with the Cowboys and said he could see himself joining up with Prescott.

“He’s a great quarterback,” Smith-Schuster said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. He has some good guys around him, a great team, a great organization. So you never know.”

The Cowboys have plenty to sort out at receiver with Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson set for free agency and decisions to make on Amari Cooper‘s contract. Whether any of that opens a door to Smith-Schuster will be determined at a later date.