Lions considering TEs coach Ben Johnson for offensive coordinator

After shifting responsibilities within the offensive staff at the bye week, the Lions parted ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The move was expected after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties, which led to an increase in offensive production.

Detroit has not made any formal announcement on what the franchise will do at offensive coordinator for 2022. But at the Senior Bowl this week, Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson confirmed he’d spoken with Campbell about taking over the role saying the two have had “good conversations.”

“I’ll be honest with you, it’s really [Campbell’s] vision for it, and having his back with that vision,” Johnson said, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. “What he wants to see, where he wants it to go, I think it really kind of centers there. This is a head-coach-driven team, and that’s offense, defense and special teams. Where he wants it to go, we will go, and that of course depends on our personnel and goes on from there.”

When Campbell shifted the coaching responsibilities midway through the season, Johnson became the team’s de facto passing game coordinator.

In quarterback Jared Goff’s final five starts of the season, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,136 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions — good for a 107.1 passer rating. Goff’s career-high in passer rating is 101.1 from 2018 when he led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII.