Maxx Crosby: Love for Rich Bisaccia has nothing to do with feelings about Josh McDaniels

Getty Images

After the Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs, defensive end Maxx Crosby said that he thought interim head coach Rich Bisaccia was “the best man for the job” on a permanent basis.

Crosby wasn’t the only player to express that opinion, but the team went a different direction by hiring Josh McDaniels as their head coach this week. Crosby was asked about that move during Pro Bowl practice on Thursday.

Crosby said that his feelings about Bisaccia haven’t changed, but that they aren’t going to factor into how he approaches playing for McDaniels.

“It’s a crazy business we’re in,” Crosby said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. “Obviously, we’re going to be attached to certain people. There are certain people that are special that you get to meet. So, yeah, Rich, no matter what, if he’s here or gone or whatever, doesn’t matter, I’m going to always love him. So, yeah, coach McDaniels has nothing to do with him. Obviously, I don’t know him much yet but we’ve had great conversations and we’re excited. We just want to win football games and that’s all that matters to me.”

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed that while the team cared for Bisaccia and were thankful for his time, there won’t be “any turmoil” because the team opted to go in a different direction.