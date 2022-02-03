N.J. man pleads guilty to fraud for selling fake Tom Brady family Super Bowl rings

Getty Images

Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, New Jersey pleaded guilty to fraud charges on Wednesday for selling Super Bowl rings he claimed belonged to members of Tom Brady‘s family.

According to the Associated Press, Spina bought a 2016 Super Bowl ring from a former Patriots player in 2017. He sold that ring and then used that player’s information to contract the ring company and order three smaller rings designed for friends and family. The rings were engraved with “Brady” and he represented the rings as being intended for Brady’s family members.

After one broker was unable to verify authenticity of the rings, Spina managed to get a New Jersey auction house to purchase the rings for $100,000. One of the rings then sold for $337,000 at auction in 2018.

Brady never authorized the purchase of the rings. They never belonged to him or his family.

Spina pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.