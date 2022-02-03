NFLPA announces five finalists for Alan Page Community Award

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association names a Community MVP during each week of the regular season to recognize the off-field work being done by NFL players around the league.

Each of the players chosen as a weekly MVP is eligible to be named the winner of the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year and the NFLPA pared down that list to five finalists on Thursday. They are 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Gholston, Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, and Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Armstead launched the Armstead Academy to provide tutoring, mentoring and leadership development for K-12 student participants in his hometown of Sacramento. Ertz’s foundation broke ground on the House of Hope to create a safe space for young people in Philadelphia and led a campaign to donate 145,000 meals to food banks in Arizona. Gholston donated $60,000 to feed 920 families in Tampa and Detroit around Thanksgiving.

McLeod raised $205,000 while collecting more than 250 new pairs of sneakers and 150 toys for Philadelphia families in need. Sanders relaunched his foundation working with children after moving to Buffalo this season and worked to improve access to healthy food.

The winner will be announced on February 9 and will receive a $100,000 donation to his foundation or to his charity of choice.