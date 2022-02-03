Playmakers is selling briskly, so please keep buying

Getty Images

In many respects, writing a book is the easy part. The rest of the process, not so easy.

With release date approaching, it’s stressful. Will people buy it? Will people like it? Will they call me even more of an idiot on social media than they already do?

As to one of those sources of my constant and endless angst, there’s good news. Due to brisk pre-orders, the fine folks at Hachette and PublicAffairs have ordered the printing of another 5,000 copies of Playmakers. It’s happening in large part because of the number of hardcover copies that have been ordered through Amazon.

Here’s the link, with all of the various purchasing options. If you haven’t ordered it yet, go ahead and do it now. Please.

I don’t ask for much. I don’t really ask for anything. It’s more than enough that you are here. However, if so inspired to secure a hard copy of a collection of writings about the last 20 years in the NFL from the guy whose crap you waste your time reading on a regular basis, please do. It really means a lot to me, since it goes a long way toward helping me deal with my anxiety that no one will buy the book.

Thanks to all of you who have bought the book. Thanks to all of you who will. And thanks to all of you who won’t, but who nevertheless visit us everyday.