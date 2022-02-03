Rams see Super Bowl as “unprecedented opportunity” to develop fan base

Getty Images

In both Week 18 and last weekend’s NFC Championship Game, much was made of the number of 49ers fans who were at SoFi Stadium to root against the Rams.

That’s not what any team is looking for in a home game and Rams COO Kevin Demoff said on Wednesday that it was “a reminder to every person in our organization of the work we have to do” in order to build the kind of fan base that would stop that from happening in the future. Demoff said building that support “comes with sustained success and sustained investment in the market,” but added that he believes that effort is getting a major boost from having the Rams taking part in the Super Bowl in their stadium.

“I think it’s an unprecedented opportunity for the Los Angeles Rams,” Demoff said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “When you get a chance to play in the Super Bowl, that always helps win fans’ hearts and minds. When you get a chance to host a Super Bowl, that obviously helps elevate your brand, the SoFi Stadium brand, the NFL in Los Angeles as a whole. When you combine those two, it’s an unbelievably powerful mix to develop that next generation of fandom.”

The Rams have been in Los Angeles for six seasons and they’ve gone to the playoffs four times and advanced to the Super Bowl twice in the last five seasons, which is the kind of success Demoff cited as necessary to create a larger following. A win on February 13 would give that effort an even bigger boost.