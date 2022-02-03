Report: Broncos promoting Darren Mougey to assistant G.M.

Getty Images

The Broncos are elevating one of their own in their front office.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Denver is expected to promote Darren Mougey from director of player personnel to assistant G.M.

Mougey just finished his 10th season with the Broncos and his first as the director of player personnel. He continues to rise, as he was the club’s assistant director of college scouting in 2020. He’s also served as a regional scout and area scout.

Mougey played his college ball at San Diego State and was a training camp receiver with the Falcons and Cardinals.

Denver hired George Paton as G.M. last offseason.