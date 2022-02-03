Report: Ravens part ways with Rob Ryan

Getty Images

The Ravens are parting ways with inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan after one season, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Baltimore hired Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator last week. He replaces Don “Wink” Martindale.

Ryan, 59, was hired a year ago to replace Macdonald after Macdonald left the Ravens to become Michigan’s defensive coordinator. Ryan coached Washington’s inside linebackers in 2019 before sitting out 2020.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, that “most” of the team’s coaching staff would return in 2022. The Ravens now have lost Martindale, Ryan and tight ends coach Bobby Engram from their 2021 staff. Engram left to become Wisconsin’s offensive coordinator.

Linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison will have their third position coach in as many years.