Spike Lee to direct documentary on Colin Kaepernick for ESPN

Spike Lee will direct a new multi-part documentary series for ESPN Films on former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick.

ESPN announced the partnership with Lee on Wednesday. The documentary series is being produced in partnership with Kaepernick and his production company.

Kaepernick hasn’t given many interviews in the years since he last played in the NFL. He’s maintained a desire to return to football despite no NFL teams given him an offer to do so. The documentary series will presumably present Kaepernick’s story with an in-depth look into his career, decision to protest racial injustice during the national anthem at NFL games, and the aftermath of that decision.