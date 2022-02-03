The Titans emerge as a potential Aaron Rodgers suitor

February 3, 2022
As Aaron Rodgers figures out where his career will unfold in 2022, a new potential suitor has entered the picture.

On Tuesday, Jared Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville reported that the Packers quarterback has purchased land and is in the process of building a house in Franklin, Tennessee. A suburb of Nashville. Home of the Titans.

Stillman adds that Rodgers is “open” to joining the Titans.

Rodgers should be open to joining the Titans. They have a great team. They were the No. 1 seed in the AFC. But for three interceptions thrown by current quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Titans likely would have advanced to the AFC Championship, for the second time in three years.

Of the four divisions in the AFC, the AFC South is the most unsettled and wide open. The Titans, with Rodgers, could rule the division the same way the Packers run the NFC North.

Come the postseason, however, Rodgers would be facing the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and/or Justin Herbert. For that reason, Rodgers would be better off in the NFC.

That said, if Rodgers is going to go anywhere in the AFC, the Titans would make the most sense.

It may not make financial sense for the Titans. Tannehill’s contract has a $29 million salary for 2022, fully guaranteed. Trading him before June 1 would trigger a cap hit of $28.4 million. It would be difficult to move him, especially when Rodgers would have to be paid, too.

While not impossible, it won’t be easy. Unless the Packers are interested in a Stabler-Pastorini-style swap for Tannehill and his $29 million salary for 2022.

  5. Tannenhill at 29 million is better value than Aaron at 40 million. Neither one is going to get the Titans to the Superbowl so wny spend 40 million when you can be disappointed for 29?

  6. Coming over to the AFC with Allen, Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert…. Do you really want to have to go through that to get to a Super Bowl or stay in the retirement home NFC.

  7. ghjjf says:
    February 3, 2022 at 9:52 am
    How many points did Rodgers score in his last playoff appearance?———————————————————————————————————————–Titans lost by 3 with Tannehill throwing 3 picks. Say what you want, Rodgers doesn’t throw picks. Titans would’ve won.

  8. and Packers were number 1 seed in NFC. How many players live year round for the team they play for? very few i bet. again, both of these theoriies are non-starters.

  9. Obviously, it would be a trade like LA Rams with detroit: Swap QBs and throw in draft picks.
    Usually the speculation streams are fairly stupid, but this one actually makes some sense. Tennessee would be considered a true favorite going into the season, which is saying something with Mahomes and Allen in that conference.

  10. ghjjf says:
    February 3, 2022 at 9:52 am
    How many points did Rodgers score in his last playoff appearance?

    ————————

    More than his opponents offense did.

    Just like the year before in the NFCC game where outplayed Brady and his 3 int’s.

    Teams lose. Fans have agendas. Yours doesn’t like up with the facts.

  13. He has a house in Nashville but I doubt he is going to the Titans. Not a good fit with a hard ass like Vrabel. I think he’s going to the Steelers.

  15. This is like the old radio talking heads 20 years ago screaming hey I’ve seen this coach, player, or important person buying houses or looking at property around the city… so it definitely means he is coming here… and 9 times out of 10 it’s complete bs.

  16. bostonblows says:
    February 3, 2022 at 10:04 am
    ghjjf says:
    February 3, 2022 at 9:52 am
    How many points did Rodgers score in his last playoff appearance?

    ————————

    More than his opponents offense did.

    Just like the year before in the NFCC game where outplayed Brady and his 3 int’s.

    Teams lose. Fans have agendas. Yours doesn’t like up with the facts.

    Um, no… he didn’t score more points than his opponents offense did or they would have won the game.

    And WHY do the Brady crybabies like to point out 3 ints but forget the 3 tds.

    Rogers had the ball 3 times first and gaol inside the 10 only got 1 td.

    Rogers in is last playoff game scored a td on the first drive , zero tds the rest of the game.

  17. Why would Rodgers be an upgrade? Yes, Tannehil choked in the playoffs but so did Rodgers, and more than once.

  18. If Rodgers is traded, I don’t see the Titans to be as likely of a destination as the Broncos or the Raiders. The Broncos have more 2022 draft capital than the Titans, which includes the 9th overall pick and multiple high round picks from the Von Miller trade to the Rams. If the Packers are interested in including a quarterback swap in a trade, Derek Carr is a much better option than Ryan Tannehill. Additionally, Derek Carr was Davante Adams’ college quarterback and Davante has mentioned he wouldn’t mind being on the same team with Derek Carr some day. Consequently, a trade with the inclusion of Carr, might allow the Packers to resign Adams.

