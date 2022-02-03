Tyler Boyd on Jalen Ramsey: However they decide to play, they’re going to have to match us

Getty Images

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one of the top players on the Rams defense and the Bengals are going to be aware of where he is on February 13, but one of their wideouts said Ramsey isn’t going to stop them from doing what they want to do.

Tyler Boyd said that he’s seen a lot of different looks from Ramsey while studying tape of the Rams and that he doesn’t anticipate Ramsey matching up with Ja'Marr Chase or any other wideout 100 percent of the time. If that’s what happens, though, Boyd said that the Bengals will just continue to go about their business.

“He has traveled with a guy,” Boyd said, via the team’s website. “He has played both left and right corner. He even has clips of when he was in the slot. He’s a guy that can play it all but we’re not anticipating guys singling out other guys playing them one-on-one. We don’t care what’s going to happen, how you are going to play us. We’re going to continue to play our game. We’re not going to not throw [Chase] the ball because Ramsey is on him. However they decide to play, they’re going to have to match us.”

With Boyd, Chase, and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have ample options to throw against the Rams and there’s every reason for them to be confident of their ability to make plays through the air as long as they can keep Joe Burrow upright long enough to throw the ball.