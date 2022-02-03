Vikings missed their chance to get Jim Harbaugh

Posted by Mike Florio on February 3, 2022, 10:22 AM EST
Michigan v Maryland
Getty Images

By all accounts and appearances, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wanted to join the Vikings. By all accounts and appearances, the Vikings weren’t fully sold on Harbaugh.

It apparently got awkward, with Harbaugh basically treating the move as a done deal during his interview, like Michael Scott did when he went to corporate assuming (incorrectly) that he was getting Jan’s job.

With Harbaugh, everything is a little awkward. But so what? He wins. After multiple years of creating the impression that being “just good enough” was good enough for ownership, the Vikings declared that they intend to compete for championships. If they truly intend to do that, they should have hired Harbaugh.

Fortune favors the brave, they say. The Vikings ultimately weren’t brave enough to roll the dice on a guy who has generated plenty of sevens (when sevens are good). Instead, they’re opting for the predictable unpredictable, plucking the latest product from the Sean McVay assembly line and hoping that a guy who never was a head coach (and who never has called plays) will be able to effectively do a job he has never done.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh has been an effective head coach. FOR NINETEEN YEARS.

I would have hired Harbaugh. If it didn’t work, there would have been the next flavor-of-the-month, lather-rinse-repeat, cookie-cutter candidate from one of the Super Bowl teams. Like there is every year.

The Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to serve as the team’s G.M. Adofo-Mensah wanted to hire Harbaugh. They should have let him. Instead, Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell will have to find a way to form a critical partnership, even though both know that O’Connell wasn’t the first choice. (Good luck.)

There’s still time to fix it. O’Connell hasn’t been hired. The deal isn’t done until it’s done, as we learned four years ago. Even if the interview was an abject disaster, it’s not about who gives the best interview. It’s about who is the best option to lead a team that has never won a Super Bowl, and that supposedly wants to.

Do the Vikings really want to win a Super Bowl? Or is ownership concerned that things may not work smoothly in the building, given that they don’t live and work in Minnesota and thus aren’t there to monitor and/or mediate? If the Wilfs lived and worked in Minnesota, would they have hired Harbaugh? (Unfortunately, there’s a chance the answer to that question is “yes.”)

Harbaugh is proven. O’Connell is not. And the best evidence that Harbaugh would have potentially worked out very well for the Vikings is this: Big Cat, a Bears fan, made it very clear on PFT Live today that he was worried the Vikings would hire Harbaugh.

They still can. They still should.

What’s that, you say? The Vikings have promised O’Connell the job? Well, consider this. If the Rams win the Super Bowl, if Sean McVay decides to chase a very big broadcasting bag, and if owner Stan Kroenke decides to turn to O’Connell as the next coach of the Rams, do you think he’ll stay with the Rams, or leave for the Vikings?

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Vikings missed their chance to get Jim Harbaugh

  1. The Vikings blew it.
    The way Harbaugh got the 49ers playing when there was NO offseason program with a new team was something amazing.

  2. As a Vikings fan, this was all too expected. It continues to be a joke of a franchise that is obsessed with mediocrity.

  4. As a Vikings fan, this just goes as business as usual.
    They need to make a move, I’d think before the Combine, and get a staff in place.

  7. “ Do the Vikings really want to win a Super Bowl?”

    Haha…..thanks for the laugh Mike!!!

  8. I would relax about all that. McVay’s not going anywhere. Harbaugh was never in great demand around the league.

  9. If Harbaugh was in fact the Vikings first choice then why isn’t he the head coach? There is nothing wrong with interviewing a guy to see if he fits. If not, go with the guy that you think fits the best. I too wanted Harbaugh but if The Vikings didn’t, then how can you say O’Connell is not their first choice?

  10. Harbaugh is a box of fireworks. You’ll get spectacular yet chaotic results. Maybe you get a super bowl, maybe it blows up. As an eagles fan, 2017 was worth it all. If I’m a Vikings fan, I’m willing to chase a title with a proven winner even if the ship blows up eventually

  11. Or….maybe the Vikings dodged a bullet. Bringing in a larger than life personality who would instantly be the larger influencer in the building would be a bad move for a young, new regime.

  13. Florio is right. When I heard the news, I thought it was Harbaugh that backed out. They could have always went on to the next unproven young coach in a few years.

  14. Not gonna lie…as a packer fan Harbaugh to the vikes made me a little nervous. I cannot believe the vikes dropped the ball on this. Wow. 🤦

  15. I don’t think this is all that accurate. The part about Harbaugh coming in thinking the job was his……truth. But as I understand it, the Vikings had already decided on O’Connell before the Harbaugh interview. The backstory is that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah shares the same agent as DeMeco Ryans, which explains why Ryans stepped down as a prospective Vikings coach. His agent likely told him through Kwesi that the Vikings had already found their guy in O’Connell. Thus, the Vikings are getting the guy they wanted from the very beginning. Which also means that Harbaugh sorely squandered any chance he might’ve had at the job by acting like he was entitled to it. As a Vikings fan, I am excited with the direction our new GM is taking the organization. Moving forward. SKOL!!!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.