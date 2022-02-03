When asked if Browns incentivized losing, Hue Jackson says he “could not win” in that situation

Posted by Josh Alper on February 3, 2022, 11:46 AM EST
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Getty Images

After Brian Flores alleged in a lawsuit that the Dolphins offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, former Browns head coach Hue Jackson suggested something similar happened while he was going 1-31 during his first two seasons on the job.

Jackson tweeted that he could back up an allegation from the executive director of his foundation that he and team executives were paid bonuses for losing. The Browns issued a statement denying that they incentivized anyone to deliberately lose games.

During an appearance on ESPN on Wednesday, Jackson said he was “put in a situation where I could not win” and that the team had a plan that “did not talk about winning and losing until Year 3 and 4” but did not say he was directly incentivized to lose games when Elle Duncan asked him about that aspect of his comments.

“What I was approached by is understanding what the four-year plan was,” Jackson said. “And I think if we understood the mechanics of it, and how it was laid out, I never knew the plan would lead to those things and I didn’t understand it to be very honest. And then once I was in it, and understood everything that was on that plan and how it affected myself and how others were being paid from it, then it made sense to me that this is a team that can’t win, that the first two years, that’s why it doesn’t talk about winning.”

Jackson went on to say that he “wasn’t offered $100,000 for every game, but there was a substantial amount of money made within what happened in this situation every year at the end of it” and said that he received a contract extension after the first two years with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam saying “I feel bad for you” because of what the record would do to Jackson’s reputation as a coach.

Jackson wound up being fired early in his third season and no one watching from the outside would argue that the Browns put together a top-flight roster in 2016 and 2017. That’s a different allegation than paying employees to lose games, however, and Jackson’s clarification takes much of the sting out of his earlier comments.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “When asked if Browns incentivized losing, Hue Jackson says he “could not win” in that situation

  2. If he accepted money, he’s guilty. That means he was in on it and kept quite if the checks kept coming. He has no evidence or it will find HIM guilty with the rest of them.

  3. So did you get incentive to lose or not? The water is already murky, let’s be clear Hugh

  5. He couldn’t “win” in that situation, well it’s awfully funny that a more competent coaching staff came in and have been able to win with the Browns. This feels like Hue Jackson looking to make up any excuse possible for the fact that he is arguably the worst NFL coach in league history. This dude has lost ever where he’s ever been basically, I take it all of those teams were paying him to lose to? Ridiculous. There is a reason why he’s now coaching at Grambling State University and that reason is he’s a bad head coach. Next stop for Hue Jackson will be the Junior College coaching circuit.

  6. Sounds like he’s saying he got a nebulous bonus at the end of the year for sticking to the plan, not really a ‘You get $X for every loss.’

  7. Could he of changed his story because he is worried about being convicted? He actually took the money and the losses. So, it would be easy to convict him

  8. My opinion is that Flores is trying to shed light on issues to change the culture at his own expense. Hue is trying to ride those coat tails to change his reputation. The crime committed to both of them may or may not have been the same, but their intentions in bringing things out now appear to be very different just from hearing both men speak.

  11. I followed the Browns for years Hue Jackson was complaining back then about he cant win with these players. Hes trying to be in the news again nothing to see here.

  12. I don’t know. He kind of made me doubt him with the way he worded things. At first he implies he was directly asked/paid to lose. But then it’s much less clear as he continues to give details. By the end it seems like he was saying that he thinks he got screwed over because the browns were rebuilding which is MUCH different than being asked to purposely lose games. It even seemed like he implied his “payment” was a contract extension.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.