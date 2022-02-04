Bears hire James Rowe as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

The Bears announced Friday they have hired James Rowe as their defensive backs coach.

Rowe served as the Colts’ cornerbacks coach in 2021, making him the third assistant Bears coach Matt Eberflus has added to his staff from the defense he coordinated in Indianapolis. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi also followed Eberflus from Indianapolis.

The Colts ranked second in the NFL with 33 takeaways and tied for third with 19 interceptions in 2021. Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, an undrafted free agent in 2007, earned Pro Bowl honors.

Rowe served as cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State in 2020.

He began his NFL career as an assistant defensive backs coach with Washington from 2017-19.