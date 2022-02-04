Colts hiring Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Colts are hiring Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Bradley was one of six candidates to interview for the position after Matt Eberflus left to become the head coach of the Bears.

Bradley, 55, spent 2021 with the Raiders, who finished 14th in total defense and 26th in scoring defense.

He was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator for four years before that, with those units finishing in the top 10 in total defense in three of his four seasons.

Bradley made his name in four seasons directing the Seahawks’ defense from 2009-12. That earned him a head coaching job with the Jaguars, which he held from 2013-16. Jacksonville was 14-48 in his tenure as head coach.