Dick Cass retiring as Ravens president, Sashi Brown will take over

There was word on Friday that former Browns General Manager Sashi Brown is leaving a job with the NBA’s Washington Wizards in order to take one with the Ravens, but the nature of the job was unknown.

More information about the move and how he’ll fit in the Ravens organization has come to light on Friday evening, however.

The Ravens announced that team president Dick Cass is retiring after 18 years with the team. Brown will be his successor and the passing of the torch will officially take place on April 1.

Per the team’s announcement, Brown will have the same responsibilities as Cass and will oversee every area of the organization. That includes player and staff personnel, coaching, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures.