Dion Dawkins: Everything starts with Josh Allen and he’s most comfortable with Ken Dorsey

Getty Images

The Bills promoted Ken Dorsey from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator after Brian Daboll left the team to become the head coach of the Giants and the move got a seal of approval from left tackle Dion Dawkins this week.

Dawkins noted the importance of quarterback Josh Allen to the team’s success while discussing why elevating Dorsey was the right move to keep the team playing at a high level next season.

“Everything starts with the quarterback and the fact that Josh is the most comfortable with Dorsey, the rest will all fall into place,” Dawkins said, via the team’s website. “Dorsey is a good dude. . . . If you notice every time we score, I find Dorsey and I sprint at him. It’s been a fun thing to do. It just shows that he’s relating to his players in a special way and now that we are officially his players, he’s already one step ahead.”

Dorsey’s role will be different now that he’s running the entire offense and it will include calling the team’s plays for the first time, but the familiarity with players and scheme should make for a smooth transition.