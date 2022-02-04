Eric DeCosta doesn’t expect to make “significant additions” at wide receiver

Getty Images

During a recent appearance on a podcast, Antonio Brown said that he’d like to play with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Jackson has suggested he’d welcome Brown as a teammate in Baltimore more than once.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta hasn’t made any move to sign Brown in the past, however, and it doesn’t sound like it is something that is going to be on his to-do list this offseason either. DeCosta said at a Friday press conference that he is happy with the state of the team’s wide receiver group.

“I’m very comfortable where we are at the receiver position,” DeCosta said. “I think people saw last year a lot of growth at that position. We had a nice mix of younger players who continued to improve throughout the year. We’ll look at ways of augmenting that position group, but I would not expect any significant additions at this time.”

Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Miles Boykin, and Tylan Wallace are the Ravens receivers under contract for next season. Sammy Watkins is set for unrestricted free agency.