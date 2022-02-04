Eric DeCosta expects Marcus Peters back with Ravens in 2022

Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters has a salary cap hit of $15.5 million in 2022 in the final year of a three-year extension he signed late in the 2019 season. That prompted a question about whether the Ravens would make Peters a salary cap casualty.

General Manager Eric DeCosta quieted speculation Friday.

“I love Marcus,” DeCosta said Friday, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “I talk to Marcus quite a bit. Marcus is one of these guys that, when he comes to the organization, he provides such an authentic perspective on what this game’s all about. And he’s a Raven. He’s one of these rare guys that’s played for other teams … that come in and really change the culture that you have. So I would expect Marcus to be here. I think he’s doing his rehab. I think he’s doing extremely well and I can’t wait to see him.”

It reiterated what coach John Harbaugh said Monday about the Ravens getting “two first-round-pick corners back” next season. Peters missed all of 2021 with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Marlon Humphrey missed the final five games with a torn pectoral muscle.

The Ravens would save $10 million by releasing Peters, a three-time All-Pro who has the most takeaways (39), interceptions (31) and interceptions returned for touchdowns (six) in the NFL since 2015. But they could lose cornerbacks Anthony Averett, Tavon Young and Jimmy Smith this offseason.