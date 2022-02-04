Ex-Browns G.M. Sashi Brown taking job in Ravens’ front office

Getty Images

Former Browns General Manager Sashi Brown is returning to the NFL, and to the AFC North.

Brown is taking a job working in the Ravens’ front office, according to ESPN.

Since Cleveland fired him during the 2017 season, Brown has been out of the NFL, working for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. But he is resigning his position there to work for the Ravens.

Brown is known for having a strong background in analytics, which the Ravens’ front office has embraced. There’s no word on Brown’s title in Baltimore, but he should be a good addition to General Manager Eric DeCosta’s staff.