James Conner “would love to continue” with the Cardinals

Getty Images

Running back James Conner signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals last offseason and the move turned out to be a good one.

Conner picked up 1,127 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns in his 15 regular season appearances. He added another touchdown in Arizona’s playoff loss to the Rams and is spending this week at the Pro Bowl as a result of his success this season.

While at practice for that game on Thursday, Conner spoke to the team’s website about his impending free agency.

“With the opportunities they gave me and the relationships I built there, I would love to continue out there,” Conner said. “As a free agent, I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m a man of faith so I know it will all work out for me.”

The Cardinals also have Chase Edmonds headed for free agency, so the backfield could wind up looking very different in Arizona next season.