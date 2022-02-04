Kevin O’Connell: A lot to look forward to, Super Bowl most of all

Getty Images

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell will be coaching in the Super Bowl on February 13 and all indications are that he will be named the next head coach of the Vikings as early as February 14.

O’Connell opened his Friday press conference by telling reporters that he’d only be answering questions about the Rams and the Super Bowl in an opening statement that also acknowledged the expected change in his job title in the near future.

“There’s a lot of things going on, a lot of things that I’m absolutely looking forward to but none more so right now than our preparation for this game and all the things we’ve been able to accomplish this year,” O’Connell said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.

O’Connell will likely give some variation on that answer again before the Rams face the Bengals for the Lombardi Trophy, but the time for playing coy will be over in a little more than a week.